FeaturesDecember 26, 2020

Senior Center Menus for Dec. 28-31

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chili mac or Mexican chicken stew, buttered corn, steamed broccoli, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit dessert or peach dump cake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or cabbage roll, oven-fried potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and spiced peaches or brownie.

Wednesday: Crisp baked chicken or beef potpie, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and warm apples with raisins or spice cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, glazed carrots, hot roll and fruit crisp or cherry pie.

Friday: Closed for New Year's Day.

Jackson:

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or beef-noodle stroganoff, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Beef cabbage casserole or potato soup, pickled beets, green beans, whole-grain roll or crackers and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or brown-sugar pork loin, baked potato, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and apricots or cherry pie.

Thursday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pork on bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and peaches.

Friday: Closed for New Year's Day.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

