December 25, 2021

Senior Center Menus for Dec. 27-31

Monday: Chicken strips with season potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor-man's peach cobbler. Tuesday: Ham and beans or chuck-wagon steak with potatoes, succhini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or iced-spice cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips with season potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor-man's peach cobbler.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chuck-wagon steak with potatoes, succhini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or iced-spice cake.

Wednesday: Lasagna or chicken cordon bleu, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or chocolate cream pie.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken supreme, mashed potatoes, California vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and baked apples and raisins or iced applesauce cake.

Friday: Closed for New Year holiday.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Christmas.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Polish sausage on bun, black-eyed peas, spinach salad, corn, cornbread or hot roll and ice cream or pears.

Wednesday: Chick cordon bleu or country-fried steak, baked potato, lettuce salad, hot roll and fruit cocktail.

Thursday: Kettle beef or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apricots or brownies.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, broccoli, Tater Tots, cornbread or hot roll and Mandarin oranges.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
