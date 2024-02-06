Senior Center Menus for Dec. 27-31

Monday: Chicken strips with season potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor-man's peach cobbler.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or chuck-wagon steak with potatoes, succhini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or iced-spice cake.
Wednesday: Lasagna or chicken cordon bleu, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or chocolate cream pie.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken supreme, mashed potatoes, California vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and baked apples and raisins or iced applesauce cake.
Friday: Closed for New Year holiday.
Monday: Closed for Christmas.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Polish sausage on bun, black-eyed peas, spinach salad, corn, cornbread or hot roll and ice cream or pears.
Wednesday: Chick cordon bleu or country-fried steak, baked potato, lettuce salad, hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Kettle beef or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apricots or brownies.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, broccoli, Tater Tots, cornbread or hot roll and Mandarin oranges.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
