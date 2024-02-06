All sections
FeaturesDecember 23, 2017

Senior Center Menus for Dec. 25 through Dec. 19

Monday and Tuesday: Closed for Christmas. Wednesday: Rotisserie chicken or meatballs with gravy, baby baker potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll, and spiced peaches or iced spice cake. Thursday: Glazed ham or chicken cordon bleu, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or carrot cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday and Tuesday: Closed for Christmas.

Wednesday: Rotisserie chicken or meatballs with gravy, baby baker potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll, and spiced peaches or iced spice cake.

Thursday: Glazed ham or chicken cordon bleu, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or carrot cake.

Friday: Potato crusted fish or French dip sandwich, baked beans, broccoli slaw, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free banana pudding or ice cream and cookie.

Chaffee

Monday: Closed for Christmas.

Tuesday: Egg-cheese omelet, hash browns, biscuit and gravy, spiced peaches and muffin.

Wednesday: Chili, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, corn nuggets, crackers and fruit or honey bun cake.

Thursday: Chicken strips, butter potatoes, broccoli with cheese, hot roll and banana pudding.

Friday: (New Year's lunch) Polish sausage, fried cabbage, black-eyed peas, cornbread and fruit or snicker dessert.

Jackson

Monday and Tuesday: Closed for Christmas.

Wednesday: Sliced ham or chicken and dumplings, seasoned carrots, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll or cornbread and peaches or peach crisp.

Thursday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or chicken fritters, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, whole-grain roll, seasoned green beans and apricots.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat, savory baked beans, spinach salad, whole-grain bun or cornbread and sugar-free pudding with bananas.

Community
