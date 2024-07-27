All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresDecember 23, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Dec. 25-29

Monday and Tuesday: Center closed for Christmas holiday. Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, potatoes and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and citrus fruit salad. Thursday: Chicken pot pie or beef stew, Harvard beets, Caesar salad, cornbread biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or apple pie.'...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday and Tuesday: Center closed for Christmas holiday.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, potatoes and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and citrus fruit salad.

Thursday: Chicken pot pie or beef stew, Harvard beets, Caesar salad, cornbread biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or apple pie.'

Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fish, Tater Tots, spinach au gratin, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or cinnamon streusel cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Christmas holiday.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or pork fritter, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, roll and applesauce or cookies.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or cheeseburger, green beans, mashed potatoes, roll and pears or cherry cobbler.

Thursday; Kettle beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, spinach salad and peach cobbler or peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and cherry salad or Mandarin oranges.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy