Senior Center Menus for Dec. 25-29

Monday and Tuesday: Center closed for Christmas holiday.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, potatoes and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and citrus fruit salad.
Thursday: Chicken pot pie or beef stew, Harvard beets, Caesar salad, cornbread biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or apple pie.'
Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fish, Tater Tots, spinach au gratin, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or cinnamon streusel cake.
Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or pork fritter, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, roll and applesauce or cookies.
Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or cheeseburger, green beans, mashed potatoes, roll and pears or cherry cobbler.
Thursday; Kettle beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, spinach salad and peach cobbler or peaches.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and cherry salad or Mandarin oranges.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
