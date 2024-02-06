Senior Center menus for Dec. 24-28

Monday and Tuesday: Closed for Christmas.
Wednesday: Chicken and rice or veggie beef soup, Lima beans, savory carrots, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or angel food cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or fruit pies.
Friday: Catfish or French dip sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Oreo cheesecake.
Monday and Tuesday: Closed for Christmas.
Wednesday: Pepper steak, parsley potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, hot roll and pear crisp.
Thursday: Polish sausage, kraut, mashed potatoes, cornbread and fruit or Texas sheet cake.
Friday: Home-made chicken noodle soup, 1/2 toasted cheese, fried okra, crackers and fruit or peanut butter cake.
Jackson
Monday and Tuesday: Closed for Christmas.
Wednesday: Chicken noodle casserole or stuffed green peppers, buttered Lima beans, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Shepherd's pie or cook's choice, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or brat with peppers and onions, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, buns or cornbread and mixed fruit or cherry pie.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.