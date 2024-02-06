All sections
FeaturesDecember 22, 2018

Senior Center menus for Dec. 24-28

Monday and Tuesday: Closed for Christmas. Wednesday: Chicken and rice or veggie beef soup, Lima beans, savory carrots, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or angel food cake. Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or fruit pies...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday and Tuesday: Closed for Christmas.

Wednesday: Chicken and rice or veggie beef soup, Lima beans, savory carrots, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or angel food cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or fruit pies.

Friday: Catfish or French dip sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Oreo cheesecake.

Chaffee

Monday and Tuesday: Closed for Christmas.

Wednesday: Pepper steak, parsley potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, hot roll and pear crisp.

Thursday: Polish sausage, kraut, mashed potatoes, cornbread and fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Friday: Home-made chicken noodle soup, 1/2 toasted cheese, fried okra, crackers and fruit or peanut butter cake.

Jackson

Monday and Tuesday: Closed for Christmas.

Wednesday: Chicken noodle casserole or stuffed green peppers, buttered Lima beans, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Shepherd's pie or cook's choice, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or brat with peppers and onions, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, buns or cornbread and mixed fruit or cherry pie.

Community
