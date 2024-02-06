Senior Center Menus for Dec. 21-25

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.
Monday: Chicken and rice or BBQ pulled pork, mixed vegetables, pickled beets, hot roll or bun and chilled peaches or Black Forest cake.
Tuesday: Lasagna or chicken bacon ranch, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit or fruit cocktail cake.
Wednesday: Honey mustard baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and apricots or cranberry crisp.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Christmas holiday.
Monday: Chicken fritter or Salisbury steak, baby carrots, peas, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Sliced smoked turkey or pineapple ham, stuffing and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, whole-grain roll and pumpkin pie.
Wednesday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or hot dog on bun, pinto beans, coleslaw and applesauce.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Christmas holiday.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
