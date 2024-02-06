All sections
FeaturesDecember 19, 2020

Senior Center Menus for Dec. 21-25

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change. Monday: Chicken and rice or BBQ pulled pork, mixed vegetables, pickled beets, hot roll or bun and chilled peaches or Black Forest cake. Tuesday: Lasagna or chicken bacon ranch, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit or fruit cocktail cake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice or BBQ pulled pork, mixed vegetables, pickled beets, hot roll or bun and chilled peaches or Black Forest cake.

Tuesday: Lasagna or chicken bacon ranch, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit or fruit cocktail cake.

Wednesday: Honey mustard baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and apricots or cranberry crisp.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Christmas holiday.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or Salisbury steak, baby carrots, peas, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Sliced smoked turkey or pineapple ham, stuffing and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, whole-grain roll and pumpkin pie.

Wednesday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or hot dog on bun, pinto beans, coleslaw and applesauce.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Christmas holiday.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

