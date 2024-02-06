All sections
FeaturesDecember 18, 2021

Senior Center Menus for Dec. 20-23

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit dessert with bananas. Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork or cranbery-glazed chicken breast, seasoned rice, Asian-veggie blend, green peas, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or pineapple cake with topping...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit dessert with bananas.

Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork or cranbery-glazed chicken breast, seasoned rice, Asian-veggie blend, green peas, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or pineapple cake with topping.

Wednesday: Crisp baked chicken or open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, season broccoli, whole-grain hot roll or bread and sugar-free fruit crisp or egg custard pie.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Christmas.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritters or pulled pork on bun, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak served over rice or chicken casserole, seasoned carrots, Lima beans, hot roll and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and peaches.

Thursday: Fried or baked fish or beef enchiladas, pinto beans, slaw, cornbread or hot roll and pudding or fruit.

Friday: Closed for Christmas.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

