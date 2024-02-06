Senior Center menus for Dec. 2-7

Wednesday: Farmer's casserole, country potatoes, biscuit and gravy, orange juice and citrus fruit.

Thursday: Kettle beef, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit or Mississippi mud.

Friday: Catfish, pinto beans, cooked cabbage, cornbread and fruit or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritters or meat lasagna, garlic mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and applesauce or assorted cookies.

Tuesday: Kettle beef with gravy or breaded pork fritter, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Wednesday: Creamy potato soup or beef vegetable soup, ham and cheese sandwich, creamy broccoli salad, saltine crackers and fresh orange.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff or sliced smoked turkey, buttered egg noodles, buttered sweet peas, pickled beets with onions, gravy, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or BBQ pork sandwich on bun, mixed spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pineapple tidbits or cake.