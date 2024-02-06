All sections
featuresDecember 1, 2018
Senior Center menus for Dec. 2-7
Monday: Chicken strips or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and applesauce or Texas sheet cake. Tuesday: Hamburger stroganoff or Reuben casserole, green sweet peas, beets, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or red velvet cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and applesauce or Texas sheet cake.

Tuesday: Hamburger stroganoff or Reuben casserole, green sweet peas, beets, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or red velvet cake.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet, lean ham, hasbrowns with onions, citrus fruit salad and bran muffin.

Thursday: Kettle beef or breaded pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or warm peach pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or white chicken chili, seasoned corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread or hushpurries and chilled pineapple or spice cake with caramel icing.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken tenders, parsley potatoes, California vegetables, hot roll and cinnamon apples.

Tuesday: Chili, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, carrot and celery sticks, crackers and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Farmer's casserole, country potatoes, biscuit and gravy, orange juice and citrus fruit.

Thursday: Kettle beef, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit or Mississippi mud.

Friday: Catfish, pinto beans, cooked cabbage, cornbread and fruit or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritters or meat lasagna, garlic mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and applesauce or assorted cookies.

Tuesday: Kettle beef with gravy or breaded pork fritter, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Wednesday: Creamy potato soup or beef vegetable soup, ham and cheese sandwich, creamy broccoli salad, saltine crackers and fresh orange.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff or sliced smoked turkey, buttered egg noodles, buttered sweet peas, pickled beets with onions, gravy, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or BBQ pork sandwich on bun, mixed spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pineapple tidbits or cake.

Community
