FeaturesNovember 30, 2019

Senior Center Menus for Dec. 2-6

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: White chicken chili with half peanut butter sandwich or French dip sandwich, buttered corn, carrot and celery sticks, whole-grain crackers, chilled pears or brownie.

Tuesday: Pork chop or rotisserie chicken breast, sweet potato, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll, applesauce or coconut delight.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or hot chicken salad, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or peach dessert.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Sloppy Joe on bun or crunchy fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, whole-grain bun or bread and pineapple tidbits or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Glazed ham, black-eyed peas, spinach, wheat roll and pineapple tidbits or pineapple cake.

Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken, buttered potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Poor-man's hamburger steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, wheat roll and pears or bar cookie.

Thursday: Pork chop and gravy, yam patties, California veggies, wheat roll and cinnamon apples.

Friday: Hearty chili, toasted cheese on wheat bread, potatoes, crackers and orange delite.

Jackson

Monday: Sliced pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Oven-baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Wednesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, tater tots, slaw and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritter, fried potatoes, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and blushing pears.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, sweet potatoes, California-blend vegetables, cornbread and applesauce or birthday cake.

Community
