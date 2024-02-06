Senior Center Menus for Dec. 2-6

Wednesday: Poor-man's hamburger steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, wheat roll and pears or bar cookie.

Thursday: Pork chop and gravy, yam patties, California veggies, wheat roll and cinnamon apples.

Friday: Hearty chili, toasted cheese on wheat bread, potatoes, crackers and orange delite.

Jackson

Monday: Sliced pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Oven-baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Wednesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, tater tots, slaw and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritter, fried potatoes, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and blushing pears.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, sweet potatoes, California-blend vegetables, cornbread and applesauce or birthday cake.