FeaturesDecember 17, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Dec. 19-23

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, pancakes with syrup, baked hash browns, bran muffin, hot baked apples and orange juice. Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or country-fried steak with potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain biscuit and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, pancakes with syrup, baked hash browns, bran muffin, hot baked apples and orange juice.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or country-fried steak with potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain biscuit and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe or white chicken chili with 1/2 sandwich, seasoned tater wedges, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bun or bread and spiced peaches or peach dump cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or homemade meatloaf, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or peanut butter delight.

Friday: Center closed for Christmas.

Jackson

Monday: Pulled pork or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, coleslaw and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, Calfiornia-blend veggies, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and cherry crisp.

Thursday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, potato wedges, vegetable blend, hot roll and peaches or cheesecake.

Friday: Center closed for Christmas.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
