Senior Center Menus for Dec. 18 through 22

Wednesday: Pulled pork on bun, seasoned wedges, baked beans and fruit or granny cake.

Thursday: (Christmas dinner) Glazed ham, twice-baked potatoes, green-bean casserole, hot roll and cheesecake.

Friday: Center closed for Christmas.

Jackson

Monday: Fried chicken tenders or beef liver (beef gravy), seasoned rice/gravy, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or meatballs in gravy, stewed tomatoes, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or whole-grain roll and peaches and peach pie.

Wednesday: Chili with beef or beef vegetable soup, 1/2 pimento-cheese sandwich, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or sub sandwich, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, California-blend vegetables, hot roll and mandarin oranges or cookies.

Friday: (Christmas dinner) Sliced turkey or ham, dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, cranberry sauce, whole-grain roll and pie.