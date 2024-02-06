Senior Center Menus for Dec. 18 through 22

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or popcorn shrimp, pasta and marinara sauce, Italian-blend veggies, buttered sweet corn, whole-grain garlic bread and mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: turkey or roast beef, dressing with gravy, glazed sweet potatoes, Amish creamed corn, cranberry orange salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or pumpkin pie.
Wednesday: Hot ham sandwich with potato soup or tater-tot casserole, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and stewed apples or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach cobbler.
Friday: Sloppy Joe or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, chickpea salad, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Chicken Parmesan, scalloped potatoes, beet salad, hot roll and Christmas fruit salad.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and apple crunch.
Wednesday: Pulled pork on bun, seasoned wedges, baked beans and fruit or granny cake.
Thursday: (Christmas dinner) Glazed ham, twice-baked potatoes, green-bean casserole, hot roll and cheesecake.
Friday: Center closed for Christmas.
Monday: Fried chicken tenders or beef liver (beef gravy), seasoned rice/gravy, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or meatballs in gravy, stewed tomatoes, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or whole-grain roll and peaches and peach pie.
Wednesday: Chili with beef or beef vegetable soup, 1/2 pimento-cheese sandwich, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers and sliced apples or apple crisp.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or sub sandwich, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, California-blend vegetables, hot roll and mandarin oranges or cookies.
Friday: (Christmas dinner) Sliced turkey or ham, dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, cranberry sauce, whole-grain roll and pie.
