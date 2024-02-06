All sections
December 16, 2023
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 18-22
Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef Stroganoff over noodles or white chicken chili with half sandwich, green peas, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pears or fresh baked cookies.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or roasted chicken breast, baked sweet potato, green beans, hot roll, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Chicken and cornbread casserole or beef Tater Tot casserole, seasoned cabbage, black-eyed peas, whole-grain bread and applesauce or iced spice cake.

Thursday: Roast turkey or glazed ham slice, dressing/gravy, candied sweet potatoes, buttered corn, cranberry salad, hot roll and sugar-free pumpkin D-Lite or assorted pies.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit dessert or iced banana cake.

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with gravy over noodles or chicken casserole, California veggies, corn, roll and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Tuesday: Turkey tetrazzini or lasagna, peas, garden salad, garlic bread and pears.

Wednesday: Pork chop or chicken tenders, rice, mixed veggies, carrots, roll and pineapple.

Thursday: Fried or baked fish or stuff peppers, Tater Tots, broccoli, cornbread and apples or brownie.

Friday: Closed for Christmas holiday.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

