Senior Center menus for Dec. 16-20

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chili mac or potato soup and 1/2 ham sandwich, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, whole-grain crackers or bread and pears or birthday cake.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or ranch chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, seasoned carrots, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or peach pie.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, ham slice, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, citrus fruit salad and orange juice.

Thursday: Roast turkey or glazed ham, dressing/gravy, candied yams, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and pumpkin D-Light or pecan pie.

Friday: BBQ pulled pork or fried fish, seasoned potatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled peaches or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken, mashed potatoes, Cataline vegetables, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or carrot cake.

Tuesday: Beef stew, Oriental slaw, cornbread and peach crisp.