Senior Center menus for Dec. 16-20

Monday: Chili mac or potato soup and 1/2 ham sandwich, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, whole-grain crackers or bread and pears or birthday cake.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or ranch chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, seasoned carrots, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or peach pie.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, ham slice, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, citrus fruit salad and orange juice.
Thursday: Roast turkey or glazed ham, dressing/gravy, candied yams, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and pumpkin D-Light or pecan pie.
Friday: BBQ pulled pork or fried fish, seasoned potatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled peaches or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Chicken, mashed potatoes, Cataline vegetables, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or carrot cake.
Tuesday: Beef stew, Oriental slaw, cornbread and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Ground beef stroganoff, Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and blushing pears.
Thursday: Christmas dinner: Pork loin, twice-baked potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and fruit or eggnog cupcakes.
Friday: Creamy potato soup, ham and cheese sandwich on wheat bread, carrots and Jell-O with bananas.
Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, egg noodles, Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or brown-sugar pork loin, sweet peas, pickled beets, cornbread and apples with raisins.
Wednesday: Christmas meal: Sliced turkey or pineapple ham, bread dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
Thursday: Baked chicken or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese croissant, mustard potato salad, cornbread, baby carrots and Jell-O with fruit.