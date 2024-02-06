All sections
featuresDecember 14, 2019
Senior Center menus for Dec. 16-20
Monday: Chili mac or potato soup and 1/2 ham sandwich, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, whole-grain crackers or bread and pears or birthday cake. Tuesday: Meatloaf or ranch chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, seasoned carrots, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or peach pie...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chili mac or potato soup and 1/2 ham sandwich, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, whole-grain crackers or bread and pears or birthday cake.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or ranch chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, seasoned carrots, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or peach pie.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, ham slice, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, citrus fruit salad and orange juice.

Thursday: Roast turkey or glazed ham, dressing/gravy, candied yams, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and pumpkin D-Light or pecan pie.

Friday: BBQ pulled pork or fried fish, seasoned potatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled peaches or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken, mashed potatoes, Cataline vegetables, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or carrot cake.

Tuesday: Beef stew, Oriental slaw, cornbread and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Ground beef stroganoff, Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and blushing pears.

Thursday: Christmas dinner: Pork loin, twice-baked potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and fruit or eggnog cupcakes.

Friday: Creamy potato soup, ham and cheese sandwich on wheat bread, carrots and Jell-O with bananas.

Jackson

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, egg noodles, Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and pears or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or brown-sugar pork loin, sweet peas, pickled beets, cornbread and apples with raisins.

Wednesday: Christmas meal: Sliced turkey or pineapple ham, bread dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

Thursday: Baked chicken or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese croissant, mustard potato salad, cornbread, baby carrots and Jell-O with fruit.

