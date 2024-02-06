All sections
FeaturesDecember 12, 2020

Senior Center menus for Dec. 14-18

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change. Monday: Swedish meatballs or sweet-and-sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or iced cherry cake. Tuesday: Pepper steak or BARBECUE chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Swedish meatballs or sweet-and-sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or iced cherry cake.

Tuesday: Pepper steak or BARBECUE chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight.

Wednesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit or apple pie.

Thursday: Roast turkey or glazed ham, dressing, gravy, candied yams, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and pumpkin D-Light or pecan pie.

Friday: Patty melt or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw and cinnamon apples or blueberry cobbler.

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritter, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Brown-sugar pork loin or pineapple ham, baked potato, California-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Beef lasagna or hearty beef stew, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and sugar-free orange Jell-O with Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Chicken and dumpling or chili mac, green beans, buttered corn, cornbread, crackers and warm sliced apples.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, Tater Tots, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
