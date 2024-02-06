Senior Center menus for Dec. 14-18

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.
Monday: Swedish meatballs or sweet-and-sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or iced cherry cake.
Tuesday: Pepper steak or BARBECUE chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight.
Wednesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit or apple pie.
Thursday: Roast turkey or glazed ham, dressing, gravy, candied yams, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and pumpkin D-Light or pecan pie.
Friday: Patty melt or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw and cinnamon apples or blueberry cobbler.
Monday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritter, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Brown-sugar pork loin or pineapple ham, baked potato, California-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Beef lasagna or hearty beef stew, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and sugar-free orange Jell-O with Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Chicken and dumpling or chili mac, green beans, buttered corn, cornbread, crackers and warm sliced apples.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, Tater Tots, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
