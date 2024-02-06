Senior Center Menus for Dec. 13-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pulled pork in gravy or chicken potpie, mashed potatoes, seasoned cabbage, pickled beet, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Black Forest cake.

Tuesday: Chicken and noodles or beef stew, California-blend vegetables, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or assorted cookies.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or rand-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, green-pea salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cranberry crisp.

Thursday: Roast turkey or ham slice, dressing or gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and pumpkin D-lite or pecan pie.

Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, vidalia-onion slaw, cooked carrots and blushing pears or blonde brownie