Senior Center Menus for Dec. 13-17

Monday: Pulled pork in gravy or chicken potpie, mashed potatoes, seasoned cabbage, pickled beet, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Black Forest cake.
Tuesday: Chicken and noodles or beef stew, California-blend vegetables, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or assorted cookies.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or rand-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, green-pea salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cranberry crisp.
Thursday: Roast turkey or ham slice, dressing or gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and pumpkin D-lite or pecan pie.
Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, vidalia-onion slaw, cooked carrots and blushing pears or blonde brownie
Monday: Cranberry chicken or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and ice cream or applesauce.
Tuesday: Beef stew or burrito with chili and cheese, beets, slaw, Tater Tots, biscuit and peaches.
Wednesday: Pork loin fritter or popcorn shrimp, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and vanilla pudding or sliced apples.
Thursday: Christmas dinner: Ham or sliced turkey, California-blend vegetables, dressing, green peas, hot roll and pumpkin pie or mixed fruit.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, seasoned wedges, slaw, cornbread or hot roll and blushing pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
