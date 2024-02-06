Senior Center Menus for Dec. 12-16

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain breast slice and sugar-free peach crisp or ice cream and cookie.
Tuesday: Beef stew or barbecue riblet and veggies, pickled beets, Caesar salad, cornbread or whole-grain bun and chilled pineapple chunks or pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or yummy chicken casserole, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, garlic bread and pear dessert or Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Roast turkey or glazed ham slice, dressing, gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, hot yeast roll and pumpkin D-Lite or pumpkin crunch.
Friday: Taco salad or fried fish filet and salad, tortilla chips, black bean and corn blend, whole-grain crackers of hush puppies and tropical fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Chicken and rice or meatballs, green beans, corn, hot roll and blushing pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and peaches or pudding.
Thursday: Roast turkey or pineapple ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dressing and pumpkin pie.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger, seasoned wedges, glazed carrots, cornbread and Jell-O with fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
