Senior Center Menus for Dec. 11-15

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.
Tuesday: Pasta with meat sauce or turkey tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or chocolate cake.
Wednesday: Lemon chicken or beef Lombardi, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake.
Thursday: Glazed ham slice or meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Ambrosia dessert or oatmeal cake.
Friday: Beef vegetable soup with half sandwich or fried fish, coleslaw, kidney bean salad, crackers or hush puppies and fresh fruit slices or iced orange cake.
Monday: Vegetable soup or potato soup, biscuit or crackers, garden salad, corn and peaches or ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and apple cobbler or applesauce.
Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or Polish sausage on bun, kraut, carrots, fruit cocktail and roll.
Thursday: Ham slice or turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, vegetable blend, roll and pecan pie.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and citrus salad.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.