All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresDecember 9, 2023
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 11-15
Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Pasta with meat sauce or turkey tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or chocolate cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Pasta with meat sauce or turkey tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Lemon chicken or beef Lombardi, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Glazed ham slice or meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Ambrosia dessert or oatmeal cake.

Friday: Beef vegetable soup with half sandwich or fried fish, coleslaw, kidney bean salad, crackers or hush puppies and fresh fruit slices or iced orange cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Vegetable soup or potato soup, biscuit or crackers, garden salad, corn and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and apple cobbler or applesauce.

Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or Polish sausage on bun, kraut, carrots, fruit cocktail and roll.

Thursday: Ham slice or turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, vegetable blend, roll and pecan pie.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and citrus salad.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy