Senior Center Menus for Dec. 11-15

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Pasta with meat sauce or turkey tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Lemon chicken or beef Lombardi, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Glazed ham slice or meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Ambrosia dessert or oatmeal cake.

Friday: Beef vegetable soup with half sandwich or fried fish, coleslaw, kidney bean salad, crackers or hush puppies and fresh fruit slices or iced orange cake.