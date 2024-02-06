Senior Center Menus for Dec. 10-14

Wednesday: Spaghetti, zesty salad, corn, garlic roll and fruit or lemon cake.

Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll and cranberry bog bar.

Friday: Patty melt, oven fries, broccoli salad, rye bread and Jell-o with fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or Swedish meatballs, noodles with marinara, Italian-blend vegetables, mixed green salad, toasted garlic bread and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Diced ham and beans or Reuben casseroles, stewed tomatoes, mixed green salad, baked potato with cheese and bacon, cornbread or whole-grain roll and apple crisp or applesauce.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, sauerkraut, black-eyed peas, bun or whole-grain roll and fruited Jell-o.

Thursday: Chicken fritter and dressing or cook's choice, seasoned green beans, buttered baby carrots, chicken gravy, whole-grain roll and sliced peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, whole-grain roll or cornbread and Mandarin oranges or cheesecake.