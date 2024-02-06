Senior Center Menus for Aug. 9-13

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is now open.
Monday: Barbecued riblet or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, warm corn salad, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled plums or applesauce cake.
Tuesday: Chicken and rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, vegetable blend, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or pineapple right-side-up cake.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, orange juice, bran muffin and citrus fruit dessert.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp or coconut delight.
Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or iced cherry cake.
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or beef liver, Italian-blend vegetables, corn, garlic bread and citrus salad or ice cream.
Tuesday: Pulled pork or chicken potpie, whole-grain bun or whole-grain roll, Tater Tots, vegetable blend and pudding or fruit.
Wednesday: Kettle beef or chicken fritters, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, whole-grain roll and citrus salad.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steaks, mashed potatoes, Californ-blend vegetables, biscuit and peach crisp or Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef ravioli, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.