FeaturesAugust 7, 2021

Senior Center Menus for Aug. 9-13

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is now open.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecued riblet or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, warm corn salad, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled plums or applesauce cake.

Tuesday: Chicken and rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, vegetable blend, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or pineapple right-side-up cake.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, orange juice, bran muffin and citrus fruit dessert.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp or coconut delight.

Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or iced cherry cake.

Jackson

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or beef liver, Italian-blend vegetables, corn, garlic bread and citrus salad or ice cream.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or chicken potpie, whole-grain bun or whole-grain roll, Tater Tots, vegetable blend and pudding or fruit.

Wednesday: Kettle beef or chicken fritters, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, whole-grain roll and citrus salad.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steaks, mashed potatoes, Californ-blend vegetables, biscuit and peach crisp or Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef ravioli, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
