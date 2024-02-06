Senior Center Menus for Aug. 8-12

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Oven-fried chicken and potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or iced cherry cake.

Tuesday: Smother steak with mashed potatoes or chili dog and fries, mixed vegetables, hot roll with butter and sugar-free peach crisp or iced cake.

Wednesday: Chef salad with meat and cheese or cheeseburger and salad, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers or bun and sugar-free banana pudding or pineapple cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecued boneless chicken wings, baked beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw, bun or bread slice and chilled grapes or German chocolate cake.