August 6, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Aug. 8-12

Monday: Oven-fried chicken and potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or iced cherry cake. Tuesday: Smother steak with mashed potatoes or chili dog and fries, mixed vegetables, hot roll with butter and sugar-free peach crisp or iced cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Oven-fried chicken and potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or iced cherry cake.

Tuesday: Smother steak with mashed potatoes or chili dog and fries, mixed vegetables, hot roll with butter and sugar-free peach crisp or iced cake.

Wednesday: Chef salad with meat and cheese or cheeseburger and salad, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers or bun and sugar-free banana pudding or pineapple cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecued boneless chicken wings, baked beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw, bun or bread slice and chilled grapes or German chocolate cake.

Jackson

Monday: Ham slice or stuffed peppers, macaroni and cheese, garden salad, peas, hot roll and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday; Baked chicken or ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, potato salad, hot roll and sliced apples.

Wednesday: Rigatoni with beef or burrito with chili, garden salad, Lima beans, hot roll and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Italian sausage or chicken Cordon Bleu, coleslaw, Italian veggies, hot roll or bun and citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and mixed fruit or cheesecake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

