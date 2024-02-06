Senior Center Menus for Aug. 7-11

Monday: Barbecue riblet or cheeseburger, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or cook's choice dessert.
Tuesday: Poppyseed chicken over brown rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, spinach salad, steamed yellow squash, whole-grain bread and spiced peaches or chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting.
Wednesday: Spaghettie and meat sauce or southwest salad with chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled mixed fruit or strawberry gelatin dessert.
Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or gooey butter cake.
Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, sesame green beans, seasoned potato wedges, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or iced lemon cake.
Monday: Pepper steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll and peaches or ice cream.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, Tater Tots, tomato slices, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or brats on bun, carrots, salad and pears or peach cobbler.
Thursday: Taco salar or sloppy Joe on bun, black beans and corn, Tater Tots, tortilla chips and citrus salad.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or stuffed peppers, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit or brownie.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.