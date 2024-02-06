All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 5, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Aug. 7-11

Monday: Barbecue riblet or cheeseburger, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Poppyseed chicken over brown rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, spinach salad, steamed yellow squash, whole-grain bread and spiced peaches or chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecue riblet or cheeseburger, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Poppyseed chicken over brown rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, spinach salad, steamed yellow squash, whole-grain bread and spiced peaches or chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting.

Wednesday: Spaghettie and meat sauce or southwest salad with chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled mixed fruit or strawberry gelatin dessert.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or gooey butter cake.

Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, sesame green beans, seasoned potato wedges, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or iced lemon cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Pepper steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, Tater Tots, tomato slices, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or brats on bun, carrots, salad and pears or peach cobbler.

Thursday: Taco salar or sloppy Joe on bun, black beans and corn, Tater Tots, tortilla chips and citrus salad.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or stuffed peppers, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit or brownie.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy