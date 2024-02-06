Senior Center Menus for Aug. 7-11

Monday: Sweet-and-sour chicken or meatballs in gravy, seasoned brown rice, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or ice cream and fortune cookie.
Tuesday: Caesar chicken pasta salad or corndog, garlic Parmesan sugar snap peas, carrot-raisin salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fresh fruit or blonde brownie.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork steak or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, steamed squash, red cabbage and apple salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or chocolate pudding.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell-pepper steak with potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and pear with cottage cheese or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Italian beef on bun or fried fish, potato salad, Italian blend veggies, whole-grain bun and chilled peaches or lemonade cake.
Monday: Country steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and raisin bar.
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan, spaghetti pasta, corn, hot roll and baked apples.
Wednesday: Roast and gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit or mayo cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, yams, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and fruit or oatmeal bar.
Friday: Almost stuffed peppers, broccoli, marinated vegetables, hot roll and orange delite.
Monday: Chicken salad on croissant or fish sandwich, vegetable soup, spinach salad, whole-grain crackers and mixed fresh fruit or cookies.
Tuesday: Pork steak or stuffed peppers, baked potato, pickled beets, hot roll and apple crisp with high-fiber topping.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger or hot dog, whole-grain bun, three-bean salad, potato salad and pears or brownies.
Thursday: Patty melt or meatloaf, mashed potatoes, oven-fried okra, coleslaw, roll and fruit Jell-O.
Friday: Fish or brat, pea salad, baked beans, tater tots, cornbread and spiced peaches.
