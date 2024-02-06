Senior Center Menus for Aug. 7-11

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet-and-sour chicken or meatballs in gravy, seasoned brown rice, Oriental vegetables, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or ice cream and fortune cookie.

Tuesday: Caesar chicken pasta salad or corndog, garlic Parmesan sugar snap peas, carrot-raisin salad, whole-grain bread and mixed fresh fruit or blonde brownie.

Wednesday: Barbecue pork steak or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, steamed squash, red cabbage and apple salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or chocolate pudding.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell-pepper steak with potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and pear with cottage cheese or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Italian beef on bun or fried fish, potato salad, Italian blend veggies, whole-grain bun and chilled peaches or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Country steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and raisin bar.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan, spaghetti pasta, corn, hot roll and baked apples.