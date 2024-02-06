Senior Center menus for Aug. 5-9

Wednesday: BBQ chicken, scalloped potatoes, zesty salad, hot roll and peach crisp.

Thursday: Fish sandwich, baked beans, slaw, whole-grain bun and Mandarin oranges or Mandarin orange cake.

Friday: Southwest chicken salad (chicken, black beans and corn), lettuce, tomato, cheese, copper pennies, wheat crackers and citrus fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Chciken and dumplings or beet pot pie, green beans, pickled beets, cornbread and applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or fish sandwich, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken or pineapple ham, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, chicken gravy, whole-grain roll, three-bean salad and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken noodle soup, vinegar coleslaw, seasoned corn, potato wedges, crackers or garlic bread and citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or BBQ pork on bun, pinto beans, tater tots, garden salad, cornbread and peaches or cherry chip cake.