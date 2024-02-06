All sections
August 3, 2019

Senior Center menus for Aug. 5-9

Monday: Glazed chicken breast or ham slice, baked sweet potato, steamed squash, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free pear crisp or iced cherry cake. Tuesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or blackberry cobbler...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Glazed chicken breast or ham slice, baked sweet potato, steamed squash, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free pear crisp or iced cherry cake.

Tuesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or blackberry cobbler.

Wednesday: Stuffed baked potato or chicken Alfredo, vegetable blend, fruit gelatin, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.

Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples and raisins or apple pie.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole or country chicken casserole, mixed beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Baked beef rigatoni, Italian vegetables, corn, wheat garlic roll and pears or carrot cake.

Tuesday: Pork loin, sweet potatoes, seasoned broccoli, wheat roll and cinnamon apples.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken, scalloped potatoes, zesty salad, hot roll and peach crisp.

Thursday: Fish sandwich, baked beans, slaw, whole-grain bun and Mandarin oranges or Mandarin orange cake.

Friday: Southwest chicken salad (chicken, black beans and corn), lettuce, tomato, cheese, copper pennies, wheat crackers and citrus fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Chciken and dumplings or beet pot pie, green beans, pickled beets, cornbread and applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or fish sandwich, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken or pineapple ham, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, chicken gravy, whole-grain roll, three-bean salad and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken noodle soup, vinegar coleslaw, seasoned corn, potato wedges, crackers or garlic bread and citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or BBQ pork on bun, pinto beans, tater tots, garden salad, cornbread and peaches or cherry chip cake.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

