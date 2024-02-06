Senior Center Menus for Aug. 31 to Sept. 4

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, biscuit and gravy, hash browns with onions, bran muffin, orange juice and grapes.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, oven potatoes with onion, tomato salad, cornbread or crackers and mixed fruit dessert or lemon pineapple cake.
Wednesday: BBQ chicken or pulled pork, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or Southern ambrosia.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiched peaches or cherry pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chili dog, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or orange cake.
Monday: Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken potpie, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and peaches or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken fritter or brown-sugar pork loin, baked beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and apricots or chocolate pudding.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chili mack, spinach salad, fried potatoes, cornbread and apple crisp or sliced apples.
Thursday: BBQ chicken or fish sandwich, Lima beans, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain roll and citrus fruit.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, broccoli with cheese, cornbread and pears or birthday cake.
