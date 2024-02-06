Senior Center Menus for Aug. 31 to Sept. 4

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, biscuit and gravy, hash browns with onions, bran muffin, orange juice and grapes.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, oven potatoes with onion, tomato salad, cornbread or crackers and mixed fruit dessert or lemon pineapple cake.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken or pulled pork, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or Southern ambrosia.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiched peaches or cherry pie.