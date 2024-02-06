All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 29, 2020

Senior Center Menus for Aug. 31 to Sept. 4

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, biscuit and gravy, hash browns with onions, bran muffin, orange juice and grapes. Tuesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, oven potatoes with onion, tomato salad, cornbread or crackers and mixed fruit dessert or lemon pineapple cake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, biscuit and gravy, hash browns with onions, bran muffin, orange juice and grapes.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, oven potatoes with onion, tomato salad, cornbread or crackers and mixed fruit dessert or lemon pineapple cake.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken or pulled pork, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or Southern ambrosia.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiched peaches or cherry pie.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chili dog, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or orange cake.

Jackson

Monday: Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken potpie, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken fritter or brown-sugar pork loin, baked beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and apricots or chocolate pudding.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or chili mack, spinach salad, fried potatoes, cornbread and apple crisp or sliced apples.

Thursday: BBQ chicken or fish sandwich, Lima beans, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain roll and citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, broccoli with cheese, cornbread and pears or birthday cake.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy