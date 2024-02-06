Senior Center Menus for Aug. 30 through Sept. 3

Monday: Ham slice or poppy seed chicken casserole, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, whole-graint hot roll and sugar-free baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake.
Tuesday: Barbecue chicken or bell pepper steak, ovenpfried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar.
Wednesday: Smothered pork or chicken Alfredo, Lima beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and banana pudding with cookies.
Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or chicken breast, chantilly potatoes, green beans, tossed garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or ice cream sundae.
Friday: Cheeseburger on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, zucchini and tomatoes, potato salad, pickles and onions and chilled plums or orange-poke cake.
Monday: Chicken tenders or Salisbury steak, oven-fried potatoes, beets, whole-grain roll and blushing pears.
Tuesday: Meatballs or enchiladas, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, cauliflower, hot roll and peaches or apple pie.
Wednesday: Pork fritter or beef lasagna, baked potato, lettuce salad, garlic toast and pudding or pears.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken or burritos, corn, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and cookies or fruit.
Friday: Cheeseburger on bun or baked or fried fish, glazed baby carrots, seasoned weges, cornbread and birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
