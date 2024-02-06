Senior Center Menus for Aug. 3-7

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Fiesta taco bake or patty melt, seasoned pinto beans, buttered corn, tomatoes, whole-grain bread and tropical fruit or dusted lemon bar.
Tuesday: Chicken and spinach Alfredo pasta or meatballs with pasta and marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit dessert or cherry dump cake.
Wednesday: Chef salad or sub sandwich, pea salad, whole-grain crackers or bun and sugar-free gelatin with fruit or Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Chopped steak or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruit crisp or blueberry pie.
Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fish with hush puppies, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled applesauce or German chocolate cake.
Jackson
Monday: BBQ pork or fish sandwich, baked beans, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and applesauce or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak or honey mustard chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, California veggies, whole-grain roll and blushing pears.
Wednesday: Taco salad or breaded pork fritter, Spanish rice, black beans and corn, tortilla chips and sliced apples or apple pie.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, green beans, diced carrots, cornbread or crackers and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joes with bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches or birthday cake.