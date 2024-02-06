Senior Center Menus for Aug. 29 through Sept. 2

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mashed potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes, bun or hot roll and pineapple tidbits or brownie.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, Caesar salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or crispy-baked chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or crackers and mixed-fruit dessert or coconut delight.

Thursday: Mealoaf or glazed chicken, loaded-mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, orange-fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.

Friday: Crunch fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or chocolate cake with chocolate icing.