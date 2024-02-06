All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresAugust 27, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Aug. 29 through Sept. 2

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mashed potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes, bun or hot roll and pineapple tidbits or brownie. Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, Caesar salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mashed potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes, bun or hot roll and pineapple tidbits or brownie.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, Caesar salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or crispy-baked chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or crackers and mixed-fruit dessert or coconut delight.

Thursday: Mealoaf or glazed chicken, loaded-mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, orange-fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.

Friday: Crunch fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or chocolate cake with chocolate icing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff over egg noodles or chicken casserole, peas, beets, hot roll and fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Barbecued riblet on bun or cheeseburger, potato wedges, coleslaw, sliced tomatoes and peaches.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or pork fritter, seasoned cabbage, corn, hot roll and fruit or peach cobbler.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, baby bakers, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, cottage cheese, pears.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, potato wedges, cornbread, carrots and fruit salad or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy