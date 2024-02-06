Senior Center Menus for Aug. 29 through Sept. 2

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mashed potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes, bun or hot roll and pineapple tidbits or brownie.
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, Caesar salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or crispy-baked chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or crackers and mixed-fruit dessert or coconut delight.
Thursday: Mealoaf or glazed chicken, loaded-mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, orange-fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.
Friday: Crunch fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or chocolate cake with chocolate icing.
Monday: Ground beef stroganoff over egg noodles or chicken casserole, peas, beets, hot roll and fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Barbecued riblet on bun or cheeseburger, potato wedges, coleslaw, sliced tomatoes and peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or pork fritter, seasoned cabbage, corn, hot roll and fruit or peach cobbler.
Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, baby bakers, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, cottage cheese, pears.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, potato wedges, cornbread, carrots and fruit salad or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.