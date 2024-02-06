All sections
August 26, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Aug. 28 through Sept. 1

Monday: Chicken salad or sub sandwich on bun, potato chips, sweet and sour beets, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain crackers and bananas and strawberries or strawberry shortcake. Tuesday: Chicken casserole with rice or beef taco salad, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and emerald isle gelatin dessert...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken salad or sub sandwich on bun, potato chips, sweet and sour beets, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain crackers and bananas and strawberries or strawberry shortcake.

Tuesday: Chicken casserole with rice or beef taco salad, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and emerald isle gelatin dessert.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, fried potatoes and onions, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and chilled peach slices or cherry cake.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or Polish sausage with kraut, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roil and cinnamon applesauce of coconut delight.

Friday: Beef patty melt or fried fish and hush puppies, potato wedges, savory carrots, coleslaw and fresh orange slices or blonde brownie.

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with gravy or chicken livers, baked potato, green beans roll and blushing pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Barbecue riblet on bun or lasagna, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, garlic bread and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Chef salad or meatball sub on bun with garden salad, marinated veggies, crackers and cheesecake or pineapple.

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or meatloaf, pasta with marinara sauce, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and peaches or cherry cobbler.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, sliced tomatoes, potato wedges, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

