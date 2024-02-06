Senior Center menus for Aug. 26-30

Monday: Cheeseburger or smothered bratwurst, seasoned tater tots, steamed zucchini, whole-grain bun and cinnamon applesauce or lemonade cake.
Tuesday: BBQ pork chop or chopped steam with bacon and onion gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cook's choice dessert.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders with mac-n-cheese or ham and scalloped potato bake, baked beans, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and banana or banana pudding.
Thursday: Roasted chicken thighs or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, cauliflower with cheese, pickled beets, whole-grain roll or crackers and chilled pears or oatmeal pie.
Friday: Cheese ravioli with meat sauce or fried catfish, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grand breadstick and fresh grapes or cherry dump cake.
Monday: Chicken strips, oven-fried potatoes and onions, zucchini yellow squash and banana or banana pudding.
Tuesday: Glazed ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, wheat roll or baked apples.
Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, spinach salad, roasted Brussels sprouts, garlic bread and fruit salad.
Thursday: Taco salad with seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce and tomato, refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit or cheesecake.
Friday: Tuna salad, wheat bread, vegetable soup, cucumbers and onions, grapes or raisin bar.
Jackson
Monday: Chicken casserole or beef liver, butter noodles, whole-grain roll, baked beans, green peas and apricots or assort ice cream.
Tuesday: Kettle beef with gravy or stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain roll and fresh orange.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan or potato soup, buttered noodles, Italian-blend vegetables, garden salad, whole-grain or crackers and applesauce or cherry pie.
Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, beef gravy, savory carrots, whole-grain roll and pears.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe, whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, green beans, vinegar coleslaw and mixed fruit or cheesecake.
