Senior Center Menus for aug. 24-28

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Bell pepper steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or assorted cookies.
Tuesday: Pork chop or Reuben casserole, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or lemonade cake.
Wednesday: Tacos or cabbage roll, seasoned pinto beans, hominy, garden salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or angel food cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or glazed ham slice, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or coconut delight.
Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish with hush puppies, baked beans, marinated vegetables, whole-grain bread or croissant and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or sweet treat dessert.
Monday: Ground-beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, egg noodles, garden salad, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or chicken livers with or without white gravy, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Honey mustard chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, Lima beans, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Thursday: Brown-sugar pork loin or chicken fritter, baked potato with sour cream, whole-grain roll, cooked cabbage and blushing pears.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or BBQ pork on bun, Tater Tots, green beans, cornbread and pineapple tidbits or assorted ice cream.
