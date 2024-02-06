Senior Center Menus for Aug. 23-27

Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrots, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh baked cookies.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot-chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon-pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders or sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread of bun and tropical fruit or gelatin fruit dessert.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or cherry pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smother bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or angel food cake.
Monday: Barbecued pork or popcorn shrimp, baked sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bun or whole-grain bread and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Beef vegetable soup or chicken noodle soup or turkey sandwich on croissant, crackers, coleslaw and peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Fish sandwich on bun or corn dog, potato, salad, baby carrots and sliced apples.
Friday: Cheeseburger with bun or baked or fried fish, California-blend vegetables, green peas, cornbread and pudding.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
