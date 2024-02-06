All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresAugust 20, 2022
Senior Center Menus for Aug. 22-26
Monday: Taco salad or turkey-back wrap, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or mixed berry crisp. Tuesday; Hamburger goulash or poppy seed chicken with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or ambrosia dessert...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Taco salad or turkey-back wrap, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday; Hamburger goulash or poppy seed chicken with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or ambrosia dessert.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or stuffed cabbage roll, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or fresh baked cookies.

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or chocolate pie.

Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, pork and beans, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain bread/crackers/bun or fresh orange or iced orange cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meatballs, California-blend veggies, peas and carrots, hot roll and pineapple or ice cream.

Tuesday: Fiesta taco bake or egg roll, corn and black beans, garden salad, hot roll and fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Chopped steak or lasagna, potato wedges, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or Polish sausage on bun, potato salad, coleslaw, hot roll and peaches.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy