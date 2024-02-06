Senior Center Menus for Aug. 22-26

Monday: Taco salad or turkey-back wrap, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or mixed berry crisp.
Tuesday; Hamburger goulash or poppy seed chicken with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or ambrosia dessert.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders or stuffed cabbage roll, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or fresh baked cookies.
Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or chocolate pie.
Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, pork and beans, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain bread/crackers/bun or fresh orange or iced orange cake.
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meatballs, California-blend veggies, peas and carrots, hot roll and pineapple or ice cream.
Tuesday: Fiesta taco bake or egg roll, corn and black beans, garden salad, hot roll and fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.
Thursday: Chopped steak or lasagna, potato wedges, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or Polish sausage on bun, potato salad, coleslaw, hot roll and peaches.
