Senior Center Menus for Aug. 22-26

Jackson

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meatballs, California-blend veggies, peas and carrots, hot roll and pineapple or ice cream.

Tuesday: Fiesta taco bake or egg roll, corn and black beans, garden salad, hot roll and fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Chopped steak or lasagna, potato wedges, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or Polish sausage on bun, potato salad, coleslaw, hot roll and peaches.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.