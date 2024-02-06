Senior Center Menus for Aug. 21 through 25

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or orange chicken, brown rice, Asian-blend veggies, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pineapple or pudding and cookie.
Tuesday: Pork chop supreme or chicken bacon ranch bake, sweet potatoes and apples, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter sheet cake.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan or stuffed-cabbage casserole, hot buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Swiss steak or roasted chicken thigh, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, hot-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or apple pie.
Friday: Barbecued chicken or breaded fish filet, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and gelatin with bananas or fruit cocktail cake.
Monday: Pork chop or Polish sausage on bun, mashed potatoes, broccoli, kraut, hot roll and fruit salad or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or butterfly shrimp, potato salad, carrots, cucumbers and onions and Jell-O with pears.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or fish sandwich, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and pineapple or cookies.
Thursday: Baked chicken or Salisbury steak, green beans, hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Pulled pork on bun or fried or baked fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and sliced apples or apple pie.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.