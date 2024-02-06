Senior Center Menus for Aug. 2-6

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is now open.
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken-country casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed lettuce salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or apple streusel cake.
Tuesday: Tuna salad or chicken pasta salad, three-bean salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-wheat crackers and chilled grapes or creamy fruit dessert with coconut.
Wednesday: Beef taco salad or turkey bacon sub sandwich, lettuce and tomato, corn and black beans, tortilla chips or crackers and tropical fruit or strawberry gelatin dessert.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip, seasoned spinach, broccoli and cauliflower with cheese, whole-grain hot roll or bun and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Baked lemon pepper fish or sweet and sour chicken, seasoned brown rice, glazed carrots, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread slice and warm apples and raisins or German chocolate cake.
Monday: Sloppy Joe or popcorn shrimp, whole-grain bun or hot roll, Tater Tots, coleslaw and peaches or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, beets, peas and carrots, cornbread and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Pork fritter or beef lasagna, baked potato, cucumber salad, garlic bread and apple crisp.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken or burritos, fiesta corn, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit.
Friday: Cheeseburger on bun or baked or fried fish, glazed baby carrots, seasoned wedges, cornbread and birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.