FeaturesAugust 17, 2019

Senior Center menus for Aug. 19-23

Monday: BBQ riblet or patty melt, seasoned potato fries, California blend veggies, whole-grain bread and chilled peaches or brownie. Tuesday: Poppy seed chicken or Swiss steak, wild rice pilaf, peas and pearl onions, glazed carrots, hot roll and mixed fruit or cinnamon swirl cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ riblet or patty melt, seasoned potato fries, California blend veggies, whole-grain bread and chilled peaches or brownie.

Tuesday: Poppy seed chicken or Swiss steak, wild rice pilaf, peas and pearl onions, glazed carrots, hot roll and mixed fruit or cinnamon swirl cake.

Wednesday: Sausage rigatoni or sweet and sour chicken over rice, Italian-blend veggies garden salad, Mandarin oranges or southern ambrosia.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, mixed fruit salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Crunch fish or ham and cheese on bun, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and pineapple with coconut or angel food cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Sub sandwich with ham, turkey, lettuce and tomato on wheat bread, pea salad, beet salad and Mandarin oranges or Mandarin orange cake.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and apples and raisins.

Wednesday: Polish sausage and kraut or salmon pattie, pinto beans, glazed carrots, cornbread or crackers and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, bread, Brussels sprouts and fruit crisp.

Friday: Pulled pork on wheat bun, baked beans, potato salad an ambrosia.

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or pork fritter, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll and spiced peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Pork loin or meat lasagna, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll, garden salad and pears or assorted cookies.

Wednesday: Taco salad with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese or cook's choice, refried beans, corn and black beans, chips and apples with raisins.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, peas and carrots, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish and hush puppies or hot dog on bun, parslied potatoes, vinegar coleslaw and mixed fruit or Jell-O with fruit.

Community
