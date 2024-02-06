Senior Center menus for Aug. 19-23

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ riblet or patty melt, seasoned potato fries, California blend veggies, whole-grain bread and chilled peaches or brownie.

Tuesday: Poppy seed chicken or Swiss steak, wild rice pilaf, peas and pearl onions, glazed carrots, hot roll and mixed fruit or cinnamon swirl cake.

Wednesday: Sausage rigatoni or sweet and sour chicken over rice, Italian-blend veggies garden salad, Mandarin oranges or southern ambrosia.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, mixed fruit salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Crunch fish or ham and cheese on bun, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and pineapple with coconut or angel food cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Sub sandwich with ham, turkey, lettuce and tomato on wheat bread, pea salad, beet salad and Mandarin oranges or Mandarin orange cake.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and apples and raisins.