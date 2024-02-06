Senior Center Menus for Aug. 17-21

Friday: Fish sandwich or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and Emerald isle dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Cheeseburger or brat with peppers and onions on bun, potato chips, baked beans, coleslaw and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken fritter or Salisbury steak, bread dressing, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or hearty beef stew, spinach salad, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken potpie, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, potato wedges, pinto beans, coleslaw, cornbread and sliced apples or apple crisp.