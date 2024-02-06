Senior Center Menus for Aug. 16-20

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Hot ham and cheese on bun or chicken bratwurst with stewed apples, baked beans, steamed squash, whole-grain bun or bread slice, chilled diced pears or cookies and cream.

Tuesday: Italian beef on bun and roast chicken thighs, spinach salad, classic mixed vegetables, whole-grain bun or hot roll and fresh melon or brownie.

Wednesday: Mushroom chopped steak or garlic Romano chicken breast, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or lemonade cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or cabbage roll with potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or jumbo corn dog, Au Gratin potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, whole-grain bread and chilled fruit cocktail or sweet treat dessert.