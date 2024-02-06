All sections
FeaturesAugust 12, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Aug. 14 -18

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, fresh tomato slice, bananas and orange juice. Tuesday: Loaded macho nachos with tortilla chips or Cataline chicken breast and rice pilaf, black beans and corn and citrus fruited salad or cinnamon roll...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, fresh tomato slice, bananas and orange juice.

Tuesday: Loaded macho nachos with tortilla chips or Cataline chicken breast and rice pilaf, black beans and corn and citrus fruited salad or cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stroganoff with noodles, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or iced carrot cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or chopped steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp or iced chocolate cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or meat and cheese pizza, Tater Tots, cucumbers and onions and mixed fruit dessert or pineapple cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or turkey and dressing, corn, California-blend veggies, hot roll and fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple cobbler or sliced apples.

Wednesday: Ham slice or chicken cordon bleu, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and pineapple.

Thursday: Kettle beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, hot roll and peaches.

Friday: Patty melt or fried or baked fish, potato wedges, carrots, cornbread and cinnamon applesauce.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
