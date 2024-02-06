Senior Center Menus for Aug. 14 -18

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, fresh tomato slice, bananas and orange juice.
Tuesday: Loaded macho nachos with tortilla chips or Cataline chicken breast and rice pilaf, black beans and corn and citrus fruited salad or cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stroganoff with noodles, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or iced carrot cake.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or chopped steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp or iced chocolate cake.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or meat and cheese pizza, Tater Tots, cucumbers and onions and mixed fruit dessert or pineapple cake.
Monday: Chicken tenders or turkey and dressing, corn, California-blend veggies, hot roll and fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple cobbler or sliced apples.
Wednesday: Ham slice or chicken cordon bleu, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and pineapple.
Thursday: Kettle beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, hot roll and peaches.
Friday: Patty melt or fried or baked fish, potato wedges, carrots, cornbread and cinnamon applesauce.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.