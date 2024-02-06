Senior Center Menus for Aug. 12-16

Monday: Chicken and rice or Mexican casserole, California blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread slice, mixed fruit or ice cream and cookie.
Tuesday: Sweet n south meatballs or chicken Parmesan, buttered egg noodles, corn O'Brien, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain garlic bread and apple crisp or cherry delight.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and cottage cheese and pineapple or Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Pork roast or cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, fruited gelatin, spinach salad, whole-grain bun or hot roll and blushing pears or blueberry pie.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or Reuben casserole, oven-fried potatoes with peppers and onions, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and applesauce or iced cake.
Monday: Ham and beans, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread and blushing pears.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken over brown rice, Asian vegetables, seasoned cauliflower, bread and pineapple or pineapple cake.
Thursday: Swiss steak, au gratin potatoes, California vegetables, wheat roll and spiced peaches.
Friday: Sloppy Joes on wheat bun, seasoned wedges, spinach and Jell-O with bananas.
Monday: Beef chili with beans or beef vegetable soup, pea salad, marinated veggies, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, crackers and apricots or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: BBQ chicken or breaded pork fritter, scalloped potatoes, green peas, spinach salad, white gravy, whole-grain roll and sliced apples or apple crisp.
Wednesday: Pineapple ham or stuffed pepper, sweet potatoes, sliced tomatoes, buttered broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and peaches or apple pie.
Thursday: Meatloaf or brown-sugar pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, vinegar coleslaw, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and oranges.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe on bun, garden salad, sweet tater wedges, baked beans, cornbread and pineapple or Emerald Isle salad.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.