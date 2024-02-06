All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesAugust 8, 2020

Senior Center Menus for Aug. 10-14

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, Lima beans, season cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and blushing pears or chilled creamy fruit. Tuesday: Roast pork with gravy or French dip sandwich, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbage, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or apple streusel cake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, Lima beans, season cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and blushing pears or chilled creamy fruit.

Tuesday: Roast pork with gravy or French dip sandwich, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbage, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or apple streusel cake.

Wednesday: Meatballs in gravy or sweet and sour chicken, long-grain rice, California blend veggies, cucumber salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll, sugar-free pudding with peaches or blackberry cobbler.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Friday: BBQ riblet on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and fresh melon dessert or sweet treat dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peads, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pears or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or hot dog on bun, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or country-fried steak, sliced tomatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll or pineapple tidbits or cherry crisp.

Thursday: Sliced turkey or beef liver, buttered noodles, garden salad, pickled beets, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or ham and cheese croissant, three-bean salad, potato salad, cornbread and mixed fruit.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy