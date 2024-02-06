Senior Center Menus for Aug. 10-14

Friday: BBQ riblet on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and fresh melon dessert or sweet treat dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peads, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pears or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or hot dog on bun, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or country-fried steak, sliced tomatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll or pineapple tidbits or cherry crisp.

Thursday: Sliced turkey or beef liver, buttered noodles, garden salad, pickled beets, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or ham and cheese croissant, three-bean salad, potato salad, cornbread and mixed fruit.