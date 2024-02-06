Senior Center Menus for Aug. 10-14

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, Lima beans, season cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and blushing pears or chilled creamy fruit.
Tuesday: Roast pork with gravy or French dip sandwich, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbage, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or apple streusel cake.
Wednesday: Meatballs in gravy or sweet and sour chicken, long-grain rice, California blend veggies, cucumber salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll, sugar-free pudding with peaches or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: BBQ riblet on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and fresh melon dessert or sweet treat dessert.
Monday: Pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peads, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or hot dog on bun, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or country-fried steak, sliced tomatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll or pineapple tidbits or cherry crisp.
Thursday: Sliced turkey or beef liver, buttered noodles, garden salad, pickled beets, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or ham and cheese croissant, three-bean salad, potato salad, cornbread and mixed fruit.
