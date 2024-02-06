All sections
CommunityApril 4, 2024

Senior Center Menus for April 8-12

Discover delicious and diverse meal options at Cape Girardeau and Jackson Senior Centers from April 8-12. Enjoy everything from breakfast for lunch to herb-roasted chicken and baked ziti. Volunteers needed!

story image illustation

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__

Monday: Center closed for the anticipated traffic in Cape Girardeau due to the total solar eclipse.

Tuesday: Breakfast for lunch: Egg muffin sandwich or chicken tenders with hot roll, potatoes with onions, sliced tomatoes, orange juice tropical, fruit or cinnamon swirl cake.

Wednesday: Baked ziti or chicken and noodles, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and pineapple or pineapple right-side-up cake.

Thursday: Ham slice with pineapple or chicken and dressing, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.

Friday: Herb-roasted chicken drumsticks or fried fish, Tater Tots, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cinnamon roll.

__Jackson__

Monday: Barbecued riblet or hot dog on bun, sweet potato fries, spinach salad and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini or country fried steak, carrots, peas, roll and peaches or cake.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or butterfly shrimp, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Baked ziti or chicken sandwich, garlic toast, corn, paco-blend veggies and citrus salad or banana pudding.

Friday: Fried and baked fish or sloppy Joe, California-blend veggies, potato wedges, cornbread and pineapple tidbits.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Menus
image
