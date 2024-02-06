Senior Center Menus for April 8-12

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__
Monday: Center closed for the anticipated traffic in Cape Girardeau due to the total solar eclipse.
Tuesday: Breakfast for lunch: Egg muffin sandwich or chicken tenders with hot roll, potatoes with onions, sliced tomatoes, orange juice tropical, fruit or cinnamon swirl cake.
Wednesday: Baked ziti or chicken and noodles, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and pineapple or pineapple right-side-up cake.
Thursday: Ham slice with pineapple or chicken and dressing, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.
Friday: Herb-roasted chicken drumsticks or fried fish, Tater Tots, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cinnamon roll.
__Jackson__
Monday: Barbecued riblet or hot dog on bun, sweet potato fries, spinach salad and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini or country fried steak, carrots, peas, roll and peaches or cake.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or butterfly shrimp, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Baked ziti or chicken sandwich, garlic toast, corn, paco-blend veggies and citrus salad or banana pudding.
Friday: Fried and baked fish or sloppy Joe, California-blend veggies, potato wedges, cornbread and pineapple tidbits.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.