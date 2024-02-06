Senior Center Menus for April 8-12

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__

Monday: Center closed for the anticipated traffic in Cape Girardeau due to the total solar eclipse.

Tuesday: Breakfast for lunch: Egg muffin sandwich or chicken tenders with hot roll, potatoes with onions, sliced tomatoes, orange juice tropical, fruit or cinnamon swirl cake.

Wednesday: Baked ziti or chicken and noodles, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and pineapple or pineapple right-side-up cake.

Thursday: Ham slice with pineapple or chicken and dressing, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.

Friday: Herb-roasted chicken drumsticks or fried fish, Tater Tots, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cinnamon roll.