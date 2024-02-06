Senior Center Menus for April 8-12

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger or smothered bratwurst, seasoned tater tots, steamed zucchini, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, whole grain bun and cinnamon applesauce or lemonade cake.

Tuesday: Barbecue pork chop or chopped steak with bacon and onion gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or blonde brownie.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, baked beans, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and banana or banana pudding.

Thursday: Roasted chicken thighs or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, cauliflower with cheese, pickled beets, whole-grain roll or crackers and chilled pears or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Cheese ravioli in sauce or fried catfish, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain breadstick and grape stem or cherry dump cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, tomato salad, cornbread and fruit or German chocolate cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak, au gratin potatoes, California vegetables, hot roll and cinnamon apples.