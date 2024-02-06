All sections
FeaturesApril 6, 2019

Senior Center Menus for April 8-12

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger or smothered bratwurst, seasoned tater tots, steamed zucchini, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, whole grain bun and cinnamon applesauce or lemonade cake.

Tuesday: Barbecue pork chop or chopped steak with bacon and onion gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or blonde brownie.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, baked beans, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and banana or banana pudding.

Thursday: Roasted chicken thighs or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, cauliflower with cheese, pickled beets, whole-grain roll or crackers and chilled pears or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Cheese ravioli in sauce or fried catfish, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain breadstick and grape stem or cherry dump cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, tomato salad, cornbread and fruit or German chocolate cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak, au gratin potatoes, California vegetables, hot roll and cinnamon apples.

Wednesday: Lemon pepper chicken, rice pilaf, Asian vegetables, seasoned cauliflower, hot roll and auntie's fruit salad.

Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll and fruit or spring cake.

Friday: Sloppy Joe on bun, seasoned wedges, spinach salad and fruit or mayo cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken casserole or hamburger stroganoff, SG roll, pork and beans, pea salad and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, savory carrots, hot roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Kettle beef with gravy or cook's choice, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and fresh orange.

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or stuffed green peppers, buttered noodles, Italian-blend vegetables, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and pears.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, green beans and fruit salad or cheesecake.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

