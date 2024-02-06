All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 3, 2021

Senior Center Menus for April 5-9

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrot, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh-baked cookies. Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon pineapple cake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrot, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh-baked cookies.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread or bun and tropical fruit or southern ambrosia.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or Reuben casserole, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm-cinnamon apples or cherry pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or orange-poke cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or stuffed peppers, whole-grain pasta, garden salad, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken sandwich, lettuce salad, refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit.

Wednesday: Ham slice or Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, carrots, whole-grain roll and apple crisp.

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken or pork fritter, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple with coconut.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat with peppers and onions on bun, baked beans, spinach salad, cornbread and sugar-free Jell-O with pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy