Senior Center Menus for April 5-9

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrot, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh-baked cookies.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread or bun and tropical fruit or southern ambrosia.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or Reuben casserole, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm-cinnamon apples or cherry pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or orange-poke cake.