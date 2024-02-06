Senior Center Menus for April 5-9

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrot, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh-baked cookies.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders or sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread or bun and tropical fruit or southern ambrosia.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or Reuben casserole, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm-cinnamon apples or cherry pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or orange-poke cake.
Monday: Chicken Parmesan or stuffed peppers, whole-grain pasta, garden salad, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken sandwich, lettuce salad, refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit.
Wednesday: Ham slice or Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, carrots, whole-grain roll and apple crisp.
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken or pork fritter, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple with coconut.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat with peppers and onions on bun, baked beans, spinach salad, cornbread and sugar-free Jell-O with pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
