Senior Center Menus for April 4-8

Monday: Chicken tenders or pork cutlet, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or fresh-baked cookies.
Tuesday: Taco salad or turkey bacon wrap, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or lemon pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Hamburger goulash or chicken cordon bleu with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or ambrosia dessert.
Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or cherry pie.
Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, pork and beans, cucumber and onion salad, whole-bread/crackers/bun and fresh orange or iced orange cake.
Monday: Ham slie or barbecued pork, macaroni and cheese, garden salad, peas, hot roll and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Italian sausage or chicken cordon bleu, coleslaw, Italian veggies, hot roll or bun and citrus fruit.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or fish sandwich on bun, green beans, potato salad, hot roll and sliced apples.
Thursday: Rigatoni with beef or burrito with chili, Italan-blend veggies, Lima beans, hot roll and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and mixed fruit or cheesecake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
