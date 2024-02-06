Senior Center Menus for April 4-8

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken tenders or pork cutlet, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or fresh-baked cookies.

Tuesday: Taco salad or turkey bacon wrap, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or lemon pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Hamburger goulash or chicken cordon bleu with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or ambrosia dessert.

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or cherry pie.

Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, pork and beans, cucumber and onion salad, whole-bread/crackers/bun and fresh orange or iced orange cake.