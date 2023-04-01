Senior Center Menus for April 3-7

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or pineapple chicken, brown rice, Asian-blend vegetables, peas and carrots, whole grain bread and chilled pineapple or pineapple cake.
Tuesday: Swiss steak or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or baked peach float.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with buttered pasta or Reuben casserole, Italian-blend vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Pork chop supreme or almond Dijon chicken breast, sweet potatoes, winter-blend vegetables, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.
Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.
Monday: Pepper steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll and peaches or ice cream.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, potatoes and onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or brat on bun, carrots, salad and pears or peach cobbler.
Thursday: Taco salad or sloppy Joe on bun, black beans and corn, Tater Tots, tortilla chips and citrus salad.
Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
