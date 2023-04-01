All sections
April 1, 2023

Senior Center Menus for April 3-7

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or pineapple chicken, brown rice, Asian-blend vegetables, peas and carrots, whole grain bread and chilled pineapple or pineapple cake. Tuesday: Swiss steak or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or baked peach float...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or pineapple chicken, brown rice, Asian-blend vegetables, peas and carrots, whole grain bread and chilled pineapple or pineapple cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or baked peach float.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with buttered pasta or Reuben casserole, Italian-blend vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Pork chop supreme or almond Dijon chicken breast, sweet potatoes, winter-blend vegetables, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.

Jackson

Monday: Pepper steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, potatoes and onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or brat on bun, carrots, salad and pears or peach cobbler.

Thursday: Taco salad or sloppy Joe on bun, black beans and corn, Tater Tots, tortilla chips and citrus salad.

Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

