Senior Center Menus for April 3-7

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or pineapple chicken, brown rice, Asian-blend vegetables, peas and carrots, whole grain bread and chilled pineapple or pineapple cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or baked peach float.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with buttered pasta or Reuben casserole, Italian-blend vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Pork chop supreme or almond Dijon chicken breast, sweet potatoes, winter-blend vegetables, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.