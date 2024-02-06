All sections
CommunityApril 27, 2024

Senior Center menus for April 29 through May 3

Discover the delicious daily menus at Cape Girardeau and Jackson Senior Centers from April 29 to May 3. Enjoy a variety of nutritious meals and desserts. Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center.

story image illustation

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__

&#8203;

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs with rice or pineapple chicken, seasoned carrots, almond broccoli, whole-grate hot roll and chilled pineapple or berry crisp.

Tuesday: Chicken salad with whole-grain crackers or sub sandwich on bun, spinach salad, sweet and sour beets and Mandarin oranges or lemonade cake.

Wednesday: Barbecue chicken or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or banana pudding and cookies.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or Polish sausage with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm cinnamon apples or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Turkey burger or fish sandwich, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and fruit cocktail or glazed fruit cocktail cake.

__Jackson__

&#8203;

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or fish sandwich, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and citrus salad.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or kettle beef, broccoli, mashed potatoes, roll and pudding or fruit.

Wednesday: Chopped steak or honey-mustard chicken, parslied potatoe,s broccoli, roll and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Ham sliced or turkey slice, black-eyed peas, dressing, carrots, roll and apple cobbler or apples.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or barbecued pork on bun, baked beans, potato wedges, cornbread and Jell-O with ears or birthday cheesecake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center. Call (573) 243-4241.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

