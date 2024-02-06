Senior Center Menus for April 29 through May 3

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice or Mexican casserole, California-blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or ice cream and cookies.

Tuesday: BBQ pulled pork or breaded chicken filet, seasoned potato wedges, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bun and sugar-free blushing pears or cherry delight.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and cottage cheese and pineapple or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Sweet n' sour meatballs or chicken Parmesan, buttered egg noodles, corn O'Brien, Brussels sprouts and apple crisp or angel food cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or chili dog, oven-fried potatoes with peppers and onions, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and apple sauce or cookies.

Chaffee

Monday: Country fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, biscuit and ambrosia.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, green beans, parsley potatoes, hot roll and peach crisp.