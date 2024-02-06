All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 27, 2019

Senior Center Menus for April 29 through May 3

Monday: Chicken and rice or Mexican casserole, California-blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or ice cream and cookies. Tuesday: BBQ pulled pork or breaded chicken filet, seasoned potato wedges, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bun and sugar-free blushing pears or cherry delight...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice or Mexican casserole, California-blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or ice cream and cookies.

Tuesday: BBQ pulled pork or breaded chicken filet, seasoned potato wedges, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bun and sugar-free blushing pears or cherry delight.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and cottage cheese and pineapple or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Sweet n' sour meatballs or chicken Parmesan, buttered egg noodles, corn O'Brien, Brussels sprouts and apple crisp or angel food cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or chili dog, oven-fried potatoes with peppers and onions, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and apple sauce or cookies.

Chaffee

Monday: Country fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, biscuit and ambrosia.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, green beans, parsley potatoes, hot roll and peach crisp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: BBQ chicken, western chopped salad, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.

Thursday: Patty melt on bun, seasoned wedges, capri vegetables and fluffy lemon pie.

Friday: Night meal: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, hot roll and cheesecake.

Jackson

Monday: Sub sandwich (meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato) on whole-grain bun or hot dog, pea salad, marinated vegetables and apricots or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or brown-sugar pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans and mushrooms, hot roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken or country fried steak white gravy, scalloped potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain roll and emerald isle salad.

Thursday: Pineapple ham slice or sliced smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, seasoned green beans, sliced tomatoes and pineapple or peach pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef ravioli in tomato sauce, mixed green salad, sweet potato wedges, whole-grain bun or cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy