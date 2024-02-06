Senior Center Menus for April 29 through May 3

Monday: Chicken and rice or Mexican casserole, California-blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or ice cream and cookies.
Tuesday: BBQ pulled pork or breaded chicken filet, seasoned potato wedges, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bun and sugar-free blushing pears or cherry delight.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and cottage cheese and pineapple or Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Sweet n' sour meatballs or chicken Parmesan, buttered egg noodles, corn O'Brien, Brussels sprouts and apple crisp or angel food cake.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or chili dog, oven-fried potatoes with peppers and onions, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and apple sauce or cookies.
Monday: Country fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, biscuit and ambrosia.
Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, green beans, parsley potatoes, hot roll and peach crisp.
Wednesday: BBQ chicken, western chopped salad, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.
Thursday: Patty melt on bun, seasoned wedges, capri vegetables and fluffy lemon pie.
Friday: Night meal: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, hot roll and cheesecake.
Jackson
Monday: Sub sandwich (meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato) on whole-grain bun or hot dog, pea salad, marinated vegetables and apricots or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or brown-sugar pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans and mushrooms, hot roll and apple crisp.
Wednesday: BBQ chicken or country fried steak white gravy, scalloped potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain roll and emerald isle salad.
Thursday: Pineapple ham slice or sliced smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, seasoned green beans, sliced tomatoes and pineapple or peach pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef ravioli in tomato sauce, mixed green salad, sweet potato wedges, whole-grain bun or cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.
