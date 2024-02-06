Senior Center Menus for April 27 through May 1

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, Lima beans, seasoned cauliflower, whole-bread slice and blushing pears or chilled creamy fruit.

Tuesday: Meatballs in gravy or sweet and sour chicken, long-grain rice, California-blend vegetables, cucumber salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.

Wednesday: Roasted pork with gravy or French dip sandwich, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbage, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or blackberry cobbler.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pudding with epaches or assorted pies,

Friday: BBQ riblet on bun or fried catfish, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and fresh melon dessert or cherry delight.

Chaffee

Monday: Savory chicken breast, Parmesan zucchini and squash, Lima beans, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and blushing pears.