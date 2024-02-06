Senior Center Menus for April 27 through May 1

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, Lima beans, seasoned cauliflower, whole-bread slice and blushing pears or chilled creamy fruit.
Tuesday: Meatballs in gravy or sweet and sour chicken, long-grain rice, California-blend vegetables, cucumber salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.
Wednesday: Roasted pork with gravy or French dip sandwich, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbage, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or blackberry cobbler.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pudding with epaches or assorted pies,
Friday: BBQ riblet on bun or fried catfish, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and fresh melon dessert or cherry delight.
Monday: Savory chicken breast, Parmesan zucchini and squash, Lima beans, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.
Tuesday: Swiss steak, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and blushing pears.
Wednesday: Beef-a-roni, garden salad, corn, bread and fruit or bread pudding.
Thursday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.
Friday: BBQ pork on wheat bun, green beans, potatoes and pineapple or pineapple cake.
Monday: Brown-sugar pork loin or chicken fritter, baked potato, cooked cabbage, whole-grain roll and applesauce or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Honey-mustard chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, Lima beans, tomatoes/zucchini, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.
Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or beef hot dog on bun, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Thursday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, egg noodles, garden salad, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and pears.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or BBQ pork sandwich, Tater Tots, green beans and pineapple tidbits or birthday cake.
