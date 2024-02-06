Senior Center Menus for April 26-30

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Barbecued riblet with mashed potatoes or beef burrito and rice, seasoned broccoli, warm corn salad, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled plums or applesauce cake.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, chilled creamed fruit, orange juice and bran muffin.
Wednesday: Chicken and rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, squash blend, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or pineapple right side up cake.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp or coconut delight.
Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or cookies and cream dessert.
Monday: Sloppy Joe or popcorn shrimp, whole-grain bun, Tater Tots, cucumber salad and peaches.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, beets, peas, cornbread, crackers and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Pork fritter or beef lasagna, baked potato, lettuce salad, hot roll and apple crisp.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken or burritos, corn, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit.
Friday: Cheeseburger with bun or baked or fried fish, glazed baby carrots, seasoned wedges, cornbread and citrus fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
