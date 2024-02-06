All sections
April 24, 2021
Senior Center Menus for April 26-30
Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Barbecued riblet with mashed potatoes or beef burrito and rice, seasoned broccoli, warm corn salad, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled plums or applesauce cake. Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, chilled creamed fruit, orange juice and bran muffin...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecued riblet with mashed potatoes or beef burrito and rice, seasoned broccoli, warm corn salad, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled plums or applesauce cake.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, chilled creamed fruit, orange juice and bran muffin.

Wednesday: Chicken and rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, squash blend, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or pineapple right side up cake.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp or coconut delight.

Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or cookies and cream dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Sloppy Joe or popcorn shrimp, whole-grain bun, Tater Tots, cucumber salad and peaches.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, beets, peas, cornbread, crackers and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Pork fritter or beef lasagna, baked potato, lettuce salad, hot roll and apple crisp.

Thursday: Barbecued chicken or burritos, corn, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit.

Friday: Cheeseburger with bun or baked or fried fish, glazed baby carrots, seasoned wedges, cornbread and citrus fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
