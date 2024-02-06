Senior Center Menus for April 25-29

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Smothered steak or smoked sausage, stewed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or applesauce cake.

Tuesday: Chef salad with meat, eggs and cheese or turkey burger, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers or bun and sugar-free banana pudding or pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken with potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled applesauce or coconut delight.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecued boneless chicken wings, baked beans, coleslaw and chilled grapes or cookies and cream dessert.