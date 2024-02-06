Senior Center Menus for April 25-29

Monday: Smothered steak or smoked sausage, stewed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or applesauce cake.
Tuesday: Chef salad with meat, eggs and cheese or turkey burger, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers or bun and sugar-free banana pudding or pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken with potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled applesauce or coconut delight.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecued boneless chicken wings, baked beans, coleslaw and chilled grapes or cookies and cream dessert.
Monday: Ground-beef stroganoff over egg noodles or chicken casserole, peas, beets, hot roll and fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Barbecued riblet on bun or cheeseburger, potato wedges, coleslaw, sliced tomatoes and peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or pork fritter, seasoned cabbage, corn, hot roll and fruit or peach cobbler.
Thursday: Meatloaf or honey-mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and pears.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or ham and cheese sandwich, baked potato, cucumbers and onions, cornbread and banana pudding or fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
